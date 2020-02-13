|
|
|
WEST (née Phillips)
Beryl Christine (Girlie) Passed away on 31st January 2020 aged 85
at Warmere Court Nursing Home.
Dearly loved Mother of Mervyn and Linda,
Grandmother to Natalie, Dean,
Carrie, Grant and Cassie,
Sister to John, Anne, Roy (Dec.d) Roger and Jackie.
Service and Interment at St Margaret's Church, Angmering on Wednesday 4th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
If so desired, donations may be made
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service to
Warmere Court Nursing Home
toward funding of a nursing chair.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020