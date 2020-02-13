Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:30
St Margaret's Church
Angmering
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl West

Notice Condolences

Beryl West Notice
WEST (née Phillips)
Beryl Christine (Girlie) Passed away on 31st January 2020 aged 85
at Warmere Court Nursing Home.

Dearly loved Mother of Mervyn and Linda,
Grandmother to Natalie, Dean,
Carrie, Grant and Cassie,
Sister to John, Anne, Roy (Dec.d) Roger and Jackie.

Service and Interment at St Margaret's Church, Angmering on Wednesday 4th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.

If so desired, donations may be made
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service to
Warmere Court Nursing Home
toward funding of a nursing chair.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -