LE TISSIER (Née Desperques)
Betty Joyce Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 23rd August 2020,
aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service took place on
Monday 7th September 2020.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Betty's memory
to either Cancer Research UK or Age UK c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020