Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Le Tissier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Le Tissier

Notice Condolences

Betty Le Tissier Notice
LE TISSIER (Née Desperques)
Betty Joyce Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 23rd August 2020,
aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service took place on
Monday 7th September 2020.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Betty's memory
to either Cancer Research UK or Age UK c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -