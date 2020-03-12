|
|
|
WATTS Betty Margery
(née Kisby) Beloved wife of Vic Watts,
passed away peacefully on 1st March 2020.
She will be greatly missed by her
loving family and her many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m.
on Tuesday 24th March 2020, in the
Kingswood Chapel at Worthing Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or donations, if preferred,
can be sent in Betty's memory to either
Parkinson's UK or St. Barnabas House via
https://bettywatts.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020