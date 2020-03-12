Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Watts

Notice Condolences

Betty Watts Notice
WATTS Betty Margery
(née Kisby) Beloved wife of Vic Watts,
passed away peacefully on 1st March 2020.

She will be greatly missed by her
loving family and her many friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m.
on Tuesday 24th March 2020, in the
Kingswood Chapel at Worthing Crematorium.

Flowers are welcome or donations, if preferred,
can be sent in Betty's memory to either
Parkinson's UK or St. Barnabas House via
https://bettywatts.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -