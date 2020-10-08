Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Brenda Carter
CARTER Brenda Mary Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas hospice
on the 24th September, aged 76.

She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and friend
who will be sorely missed.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be invitation only on the 8th October.

Donations in Brenda's memory, if desired,
can be made to St. Barnabas hospice c/o

H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516
or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
