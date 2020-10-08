|
CARTER Brenda Mary Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas hospice
on the 24th September, aged 76.
She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and friend
who will be sorely missed.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be invitation only on the 8th October.
Donations in Brenda's memory, if desired,
can be made to St. Barnabas hospice c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516
or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020