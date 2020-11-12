|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM Brenda
Passed away peacefully in
Berkeley Lodge Nursing Home on 4th November 2020, aged 83 years.
Beloved mother of Deborah and Michael,
loving grandmother to Nicola, Laura, Rebecca and Christopher, great-grandmother to Max and Sophie and
mother-in-law to Daryl and Hilary.
Now reunited with Derek.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Friday 20th November 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions,
the funeral service will be private.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, can be sent in Brenda's memory to Alzheimer's Society via https://brendacunningham.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020