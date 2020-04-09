|
DANIELS Brenda Jean Widow of the late Eric.
Died peacefully in
Avon House Care Home on
27th March 2020, aged 79
and will be greatly missed.
Much loved by her children, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren, sister and
all those who knew her.
Due to the current restrictions,
private cremation to take place on
Easter Monday, 13th April 2020, with a celebration
of her life to be held later in the year.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Brenda's memory to Alzheimer's Society via
https://brendadaniels.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020