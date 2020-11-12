|
GREEN Brenda Passed away peacefully at home
on the 28th October 2020, aged 99.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service is to take place on
Wednesday 25th November 2020.
Donations in Brenda's memory can be sent to either MIND or Cancer Research UK via the Funeral Directors.
For all funeral enquiries please contact H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020