Brenda Green

Brenda Green Notice
GREEN Brenda Passed away peacefully at home
on the 28th October 2020, aged 99.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

A private funeral service is to take place on
Wednesday 25th November 2020.
Donations in Brenda's memory can be sent to either MIND or Cancer Research UK via the Funeral Directors.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
