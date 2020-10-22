|
|
|
McCURDIE
Brenda On 9th October 2020
aged 87 years.
A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place at
St Andrew's Church, Tarring on
Wednesday 28th October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if wished to
Turning Tides (Worthing Churches Homeless Project) c/o
HD Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel. 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020