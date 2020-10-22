Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda McCurdie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda McCurdie

Notice Condolences

Brenda McCurdie Notice
McCURDIE
Brenda On 9th October 2020
aged 87 years.

A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.

A private family funeral service will take place at
St Andrew's Church, Tarring on
Wednesday 28th October at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only, donations if wished to
Turning Tides (Worthing Churches Homeless Project) c/o

HD Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel. 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -