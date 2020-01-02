|
BAKER Brian Passed away peacefully at home
after a long illness.
A much loved husband, father,
grandfather and brother.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 10th January 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Brian's memory to
Dementia UK c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020