BLUNT Brian Passed away peacefully
at home on 19th July 2020.
Dearly loved husband of the late Dianne,
loving father of Giles, Sarah, Katie,
Mike, Guy and Sally, and much loved Gramps
to Toby, Millie, Phoebe and Georgie.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends,
but is now reunited with Dianne.
Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m.
on Thursday 30th July 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Brian's
memory to either St. Barnabas House or
Friends of Worthing Hospitals via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020