HODSON Brian Frederick Died peacefully on
25th December 2019
aged 92 years.

Much loved husband to Mary,
Dad to Maggie, Kate, Mark, Matthew, Andrew and Louise, Grandad to 16 grandchildren and friend to many.

A Funeral Mass and celebration of Brian's life at
St Mary of the Angels, Richmond Road, BN11 4BL
on Monday 20th January at 12:30 pm
followed by burial at Durrington Cemetery.

No flowers.

Donations to
Turning Tides (Ending Local Homelessness)
charity no. 1027832

c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Tel 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
