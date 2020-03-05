|
LISHER Brian Suddenly at his home on
the 24th February 2020.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad,
great-grandad and brother.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 3:00p.m.
on Monday 23rd March 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Brian's memory
to either Albion in the Community
or Marie Curie via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 5, 2020