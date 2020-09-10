Home

Maddock Brian At Worthing Hospital on September 1st,
aged 90 years.

Dearly loved husband of the late Jean,
loving Dad to Richard,Chris and Julie,
doting Grandad to Chloe, Sadie, Harry and Joe
and Great Grandad to Ralph, Barney and Chester.

He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and
old colleagues from St Andrew's School.

Donations in memory of Brian may be made to Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o H D Tribe Ltd 259 Goring Road BN12 4PA
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Tel: 01903 249913.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
