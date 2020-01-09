|
|
|
Parton Brian Passed away peacefully on 1st January 2020
following an illness bravely borne.
Beloved Dad to Deborah, Mike and Steve,
Father-in-law to Jo and Vikki, Grandad to Dominic, Luke, Katie, William, Amy, Lois and Noah.
Rest in peace now Dad, reunited with his beloved Mary.
Funeral Friday 24th January, 11.20am at
Worthing Crematorium.
Happy colours to be worn please.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired
to Care for Veterans c/o
H.D. Tribe Broadwater, BN14 8HU, Tel No. 01903 234516 or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020