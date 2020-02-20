|
ROBSON Brian, passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital on the 8th February 2020, aged 82.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday 27th February 2020, at Worthing
Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Brian's memory to Friends of Worthing Hospitals via brian-robson.muchloved.com
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 20, 2020