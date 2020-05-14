Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Private
Worthing Crematorium
Brian Sargent Notice
SARGENT Brian Charles Passed away peacefully in
Worthing Hospital on the 7th May 2020, aged 89.

Devoted husband to his late wife Gene.
Dearly loved dad to
Tina, Carolyn, David and Paula.
Grandad to Claire, Shaun, Ashley and Harry.
Great-grandad to Elise.

A private funeral service will be held on
Friday 22nd May 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Brian's memory to Guild Care via
https://briansargent.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020
