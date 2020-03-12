Home

Brian Steele Notice
Steele Brian Passed away at home on 27th February aged 79 years.
Loving husband, father and father-in-law to
Myrtle, Karen & Keith, Norm and Sarah
and an awesome grandfather and great-grandfather.

Funeral Service to take place on Friday 27th March in the Kingswood Chapel Worthing Crematorium at 11:00am.
Donations in Brian's memory may be sent direct to either St Barnabas House or Chestnut Tree House

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
