|
|
|
Stephens Brian 28-03-1941 - 14-01-2020
After a full and interesting
life, now soaring through tracts unknown.
Loving husband, father, grandfather
and great grandfather, greatly missed
by family and friends at home and abroad.
Service at H D Tribe Chapel, Broadwater
on Wednesday February 5th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations if desired
in Brian's memory to Friends of Worthing Hospital
and St Barnabas House may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Tel 01903 249913.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020