Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Brian Streetin

Brian Streetin Notice
Streetin Brian Alfred Passed away on 9th May 2020, aged 86.

Our lovely dad, grandad, great-grandad
and father-in-law.

Dearly loved by all your family:
daughters Michelle and Ana,
grandchildren James, Rachel and Emily,
great-grandchildren Leon and Zack and
sons-in-law Andy, Rollo and Tom.

Thank you for so many happy memories,
we will never forget.

Salud, dinero y amor!

Rest in peace dad with our darling mum Manola.

Private funeral service.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Brian's memory
to Chestnut Tree House via https://brianstreetin.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020
