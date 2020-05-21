|
Streetin Brian Alfred Passed away on 9th May 2020, aged 86.
Our lovely dad, grandad, great-grandad
and father-in-law.
Dearly loved by all your family:
daughters Michelle and Ana,
grandchildren James, Rachel and Emily,
great-grandchildren Leon and Zack and
sons-in-law Andy, Rollo and Tom.
Thank you for so many happy memories,
we will never forget.
Salud, dinero y amor!
Rest in peace dad with our darling mum Manola.
Private funeral service.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Brian's memory
to Chestnut Tree House via https://brianstreetin.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020