CRAY Carol
Passed away at home
on 29th September 2020, aged 53.
A much loved mother to Simon and Matthew,
mother-in-law to Danielle and grandmother to Harper.
Carol was a social person and a friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
A private funeral service for family and friends
will take place on 28th October 2020,
with flowers being provided by family.
As a life-long lover of elephants,
one of Carol's greatest memories was seeing elephants in their natural habitat on her safari in Kenya.
Should anybody like to make a donation in her honour, Carol's family request they be made to
Save the Elephants via
https://carolannecray.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020