Hunt Caroline
(nee Cook) On 14 th August 2020, aged 61 years.
Peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mum to Gareth
and Stefan and a devoted nanny to Bobby,
Louie, Scarlett and Rosie. She will be very sadly
missed by all her family and many friends.
A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday 2 nd September at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, Shoreham at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if wished
to St Barnabas House
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd.
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 27, 2020