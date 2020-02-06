Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Carolyn Colbourne

Carolyn Colbourne Notice
COLBOURNE Carolyn Peacefully on 31st January 2020
at Camelot Nursing Home after a short illness.
Dearly loved wife of Ron, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m.
on Monday 24th February 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, can be sent in Carolyn's memory to WADARS,
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94
Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
