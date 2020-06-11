|
|
|
Willett Carolyn (Caz) Passed away suddenly after a short illness
on June 6th 2020, aged 66 years.
Much loved wife of John,
cherished Mum of Chris & James,
nanny to Ben, Ryan and Kieran
and a wonderful sister to Jeannette & Richard.
Sadly missed by all her family and her many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium, Findon on Thursday June 18th at 11.00am
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be made to St. Barnabas House
and sent c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, West Street, Sompting. BN15 0DE. Tel: 01903 753232 or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020