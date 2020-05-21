|
TAYLOR Catherine Ann
Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas House
on the 18th May 2020, aged 56.
A much loved mum, granny, sister, auntie and friend.
Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions,
the service will be for close family only.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Catherine's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020