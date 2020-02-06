Home

Cecil Allen

Notice

Cecil Allen Notice
ALLEN Cecil Henry
'Darby' or 'Cec'
On January 23rd 2020,
peacefully, aged 95 years.

Dearly loved husband of Jane Margaret.
Former husband of Irene, much loved father
to Duncan, Nigel and Jane.
Brother of the late Neil, Bill and Dick.
Grandfather to many.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

A celebration of his life will take place at
The Chapel of H D Tribe Broadwater on
Wednesday February 12th at 14:30 pm.

No flowers by request.
Donations for MIND may be sent c/o

H.D.Tribe 259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk or to MIND
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
