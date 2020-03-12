Home

Charles Pratt

Charles Pratt Notice
PRATT Charles Patrick Died peacefully aged 86 in
Worthing Hospital on 26th February 2020,
after a short illness.

Remembered by many as the
former Head-Postmaster of Worthing and
survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Juliet.
Loving father to Sue and Wendy,
and grandfather to
Rachel, Jessie, Sarah and Charlotte.

Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m.
on Friday 20th March 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers to
Sussex Wildlife Trust via
https://charlespratt.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
