|
|
|
ULPH Cheran Hilary
On April 24th in a Lancing Care Home, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of Col, much loved Mum to
Su and Kevin and a devoted Nan.
There will be a private service, but a public
celebration of Cheran's life will be held later in the year.
Grateful thanks to all at Drumconner Care Home
for their kindness and care.
Donations may be sent for the RNLI and Alzheimer's Society with cheques payable to H D Tribe please.
c/o H.D.Tribe
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020