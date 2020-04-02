|
|
|
WINTER Cherry Passed away at Worthing Hospital
on 23rd March 2020, aged 87.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
Cherry's funeral will be for immediate family only,
but a memorial service will take place at
St Symphorian's Church, Durrington,
when conditions permit.
For all enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex, BN14 9DE.
01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020