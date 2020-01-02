|
|
|
CRAWFORD Christine Louise Peacefully at Linfield Nursing Home, Worthing,
on 6th December, aged 77 years.
She was much loved and will be very sadly missed by all her family and everyone who knew her.
Her funeral service is to take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made to MND
and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020