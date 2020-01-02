Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Crawford

Notice Condolences

Christine Crawford Notice
CRAWFORD Christine Louise Peacefully at Linfield Nursing Home, Worthing,
on 6th December, aged 77 years.

She was much loved and will be very sadly missed by all her family and everyone who knew her.

Her funeral service is to take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.20am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made to MND
and may be sent c/o

HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -