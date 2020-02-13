|
DAVISS Christine Margaret
Sadly passed away
on the 3rd February 2020, aged 75.
Much loved wife and mum.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2pm on
Thursday 27th February 2020 at the Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Chris' memory
to St Barnabas House via
https://christine-daviss.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020