Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
14:00
Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Daviss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Daviss

Notice Condolences

Christine Daviss Notice
DAVISS Christine Margaret
Sadly passed away
on the 3rd February 2020, aged 75.

Much loved wife and mum.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2pm on
Thursday 27th February 2020 at the Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Chris' memory
to St Barnabas House via
https://christine-daviss.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -