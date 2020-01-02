Home

MOTH Christine Peacefully in St Michael's Nursing Home, Worthing on December 27th 2019, aged 87 years.
A much loved mum, grandma/oma and great grandma.
She will be greatly missed
by everyone who knew and loved her.
Funeral service at 3.30pm on Wednesday January 8th at H.D.Tribe Chapel, Shoreham.
No flowers by request please.
Donations to Water Aid may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
