H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Pescott Christine Anne
(Chris or Chrissie to many) Sadly passed away on 19th August 2020, aged 73 years.

She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends, colleagues and those whom knew her.

Known by many for her time teaching at Davison High School, Northbrook College and Durrington High School, as well as voluntary work across St Barnabas Hospice, Caer Gwent and The Laurels.

Family flowers only, however donations can be made to either St Barnabas Hospice or Cancer Research and sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 8HU.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
