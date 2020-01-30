|
|
|
ROE
(CRIPPS) Christine Mary On the 24th January 2020,
died peacefully at her home, surrounded
by members of her family.
She is survived by five children, ten grandchildren
and sixteen great grandchildren.
Requiem Mass at St Theresa's RC Church,
Southwick on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 10.30am.
No flowers please, however, donations for
St Barnabas House (Hospice), Worthing
may be sent to Bungard Funeral Directors,
90 Sackville Road, Hove, BN3 3HE
or online at www.bungards.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 30, 2020