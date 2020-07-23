Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Blows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Blows

Notice Condolences

Christopher Blows Notice
BLOWS Christopher Gerald (Chris) Sadly passed away on July 8th aged 77.

Beloved husband of Pat. Dearly loved father of
Joanna, Lucy and Kat. Fond stepfather to Nick and Tim.
Loving Grandpa to Lara, Fia, Felix and Phoebe.

He was much loved and will be sorely missed.

Private family funeral on Monday 10th August at 2pm but we hope to have a celebration of his life at a later date.

Family flowers only, but donations if desired in Chris' memory to Cancer Research UK c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk .

Any enquiries to [email protected]
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -