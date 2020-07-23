|
BLOWS Christopher Gerald (Chris) Sadly passed away on July 8th aged 77.
Beloved husband of Pat. Dearly loved father of
Joanna, Lucy and Kat. Fond stepfather to Nick and Tim.
Loving Grandpa to Lara, Fia, Felix and Phoebe.
He was much loved and will be sorely missed.
Private family funeral on Monday 10th August at 2pm but we hope to have a celebration of his life at a later date.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired in Chris' memory to Cancer Research UK c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk .
Any enquiries to [email protected]
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020