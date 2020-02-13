Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
13:00
Worthing Crematorium
Christopher Boyes Notice
BOYES BDSc
Christopher Edward On January 31st 2020 aged 64 years.

Dearly loved husband of Angela and
much loved dad to Elizabeth and Jennifer.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A celebration of his life will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 1pm.
No flowers by request, donations can
be made to Kidney Care UK c/o
H.D.Tribe, 259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
