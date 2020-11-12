|
LAST CB OBE Major General
Christopher Neville Passed away peacefully at home on 31st October 2020 aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline, father of Caroline and Alexandra and much loved grandfather
and brother to Bridget, Frances and Mary.
Private Funeral service will take place.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for MSA Trust and/or the British Red Cross may be forwarded to:
Cheddar & District Funeral Directors
Redcliffe Court
Redcliffe Street, Cheddar
Tel: 01934 742958
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020