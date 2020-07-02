Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Roberts

Notice Condolences

Christopher Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Christopher Jeffrey
Passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2020, aged 80.

Loving father to Amanda and Jon,
grandfather to Ben and Jack, Jessica and Angus.

Funeral service for immediate family only.
A celebration of Chris's life will take place at a later date.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Chris's memory to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -