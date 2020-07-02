|
|
|
ROBERTS Christopher Jeffrey
Passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2020, aged 80.
Loving father to Amanda and Jon,
grandfather to Ben and Jack, Jessica and Angus.
Funeral service for immediate family only.
A celebration of Chris's life will take place at a later date.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Chris's memory to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 2, 2020