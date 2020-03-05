Home

SHORE Christopher Peacefully on 19th February 2020, aged 68 years.

Chris was much loved and will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
St James the Great Church, Littlehampton
on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 1.00pm
followed by burial in Littlehampton Cemetery.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
to St Barnabas House may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
