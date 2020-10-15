Home

BACON COLIN Passed away peacefully on 3rd October aged 81.

Much loved by his wife Maureen
and two sons Ian and David.

He will be very sadly missed by all of his family
and many friends.

Funeral to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October at 11.30am.

No flowers. If desired, donations can be made payable by cheque to Wraysbury House Ltd c/o

Southern Co-operative Funeralcare,
202 Kings Parade,
Findon Road, Findon Valley,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 0EJ
Telephone: 01903 877035
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
