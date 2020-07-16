|
FALKINGHAM Colin Victor Peacefully on 5th July 2020, aged 75 years.
Colin was much loved and will be sadly missed
by his wife Barbara, his brother Derek and
all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel
on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 16, 2020