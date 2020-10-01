Home

Colin Harris

Colin Harris Notice
Harris Colin Peacefully on the
18th September 2020, aged 57.
Colin was much loved by his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral
will take place at Worthing Crematorium
in the Kingswood Chapel on
Friday 9th October 2020 at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired
to St Barnabas House may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
