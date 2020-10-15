|
|
|
SLACK Colin Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on the 6th October 2020, aged 76,
after a long illness bravely borne.
A much loved partner of Sandra,
stepfather of Suze and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service for family and close friends.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Colin's memory to
British Heart Foundation via
https://colinslack.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020