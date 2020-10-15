Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Slack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Slack

Notice Condolences

Colin Slack Notice
SLACK Colin Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on the 6th October 2020, aged 76,
after a long illness bravely borne.

A much loved partner of Sandra,
stepfather of Suze and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service for family and close friends.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Colin's memory to
British Heart Foundation via
https://colinslack.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -