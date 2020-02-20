|
WHITING Colin Anthony Peacefully on 30th January
at his home in Rustington
Aged 81 years.
Colin was much loved and will be very sadly missed
by his loving family and everyone who knew him.
His funeral service is to be held at Worthing Crematorium
On Tuesday 25th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please or
Donations in memory of Colin can be made to
St Barnabas House and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd
63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
Or via their website
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 20, 2020