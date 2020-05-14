Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Dumigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Dumigan

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Dumigan Notice
DUMIGAN Cynthia Margaret An incredibly strong and stoic lady till the end,
she passed away peacefully on
10th May 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian,
loving mother to David, Peter and Elizabeth,
proud Gran of Matthew, Amy, Natasha,
Sam, Thomas and Oliver and
Great Gran to Francesca.

She has already been missed for so long.

Grateful thanks are due to all
who cared for her at Berkeley Lodge,
her home for more than nine years.
A family funeral service will be held at
10:00 a.m. on Wednesday 20th May 2020.
Donations, if desired, may be sent in her
memory to Alzheimer's Society via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -