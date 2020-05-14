|
|
|
DUMIGAN Cynthia Margaret An incredibly strong and stoic lady till the end,
she passed away peacefully on
10th May 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian,
loving mother to David, Peter and Elizabeth,
proud Gran of Matthew, Amy, Natasha,
Sam, Thomas and Oliver and
Great Gran to Francesca.
She has already been missed for so long.
Grateful thanks are due to all
who cared for her at Berkeley Lodge,
her home for more than nine years.
A family funeral service will be held at
10:00 a.m. on Wednesday 20th May 2020.
Donations, if desired, may be sent in her
memory to Alzheimer's Society via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020