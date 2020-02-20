Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
14:15
Worthing Crematorium
Cynthia Talbot
TALBOT Cynthia Grace Passed away at The Beeches Nursing Home
on the 11th February 2020, aged 96.

A much loved mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by
everyone who knew her.

Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m.
on Thursday 5th March 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Cynthia's memory to
The Encephalitis Society c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
