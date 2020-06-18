|
|
|
Stoner Cyril Maurice Passed away peacefully on 6th June,
aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Jean, dad of Jared & Glenn
and loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Always in our thoughts.
A private Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 23rd June.
Family flowers only, donations in Cyril's memory
may be sent to Dementia UK, Second Floor,
356 Holloway Road, London, N7 6PA.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020