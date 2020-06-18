Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Stoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Stoner

Notice Condolences

Cyril Stoner Notice
Stoner Cyril Maurice Passed away peacefully on 6th June,
aged 85 years.

Devoted husband of Jean, dad of Jared & Glenn
and loving grandfather and great grandfather.

Always in our thoughts.

A private Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 23rd June.

Family flowers only, donations in Cyril's memory
may be sent to Dementia UK, Second Floor,
356 Holloway Road, London, N7 6PA.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -