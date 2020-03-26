|
|
|
KNIBB Daniel Martin
'Dan'
Passed away suddenly at the
Royal Sussex County Hospital on 10th March 2020.
Beloved son of Loraine and Robin, brother to Patrick and brother-in-law to Deborah. Uncle to Jack and Charlie.
A gentle, courageous man already missed
by his many loving friends.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic Dan's funeral will be a small and private affair, but a celebration of his life will take place when conditions permit.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made in Dan's memory to the
National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society via danielknibb.muchloved.com or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex, BN14 9DE.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 26, 2020