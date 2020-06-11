|
|
|
BERGIN David
(Dave) Passed away on June 2nd at St Barnabas House, aged 47 years.
A deeply loved husband, father,
step-father, son, brother, friend and colleague. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he
touched. A private ceremony will take place on June 26th at 1pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
A celebration of Dave's life will take place at a later date for all family and friends. Donations, if desired,
to St Barnabas House can be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020