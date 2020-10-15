|
|
|
BONE David Michael
'Dave'
Passed away suddenly at home on
Sunday 11th October 2020, aged 76.
He leaves behind his much loved wife Brenda,
his dearly loved children, Jeff, Jodi and the late Dean,
his grandchildren, Kane, Dayle, Jack, Leia, Alfred and Arthur and his great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.
XXXXXXXXXXX
He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions, the service will be for immediate family and close friends only.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Dave's memory to Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust via https://davidbone.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020